Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam 2020 Admit Card Released at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, has released the e-admit card for Navik (GD) Coast Guard recruitment examination 2020 at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Those who submitted the application on or before December 7 can download Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2020 admit card by using their application number and date of birth. The link to download the Indian Coast Guard Navik exam 2020 admit card will be available till December 25, 2020. According to the official notification, the Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam 2020 will be conducted from December 2020 to the first week of January 2021.

Indian Coast Guard Navik exam 2020 admit card: How to download -

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment 2020 advertisement

Step 3: The advertisement will be opened in the pdf form, search for the e-admit card link and click on that

Step 4: Enter the Indian Cost Guard Navik exam 2020 registration number and date of birth. Click on submit

Step 5: Indian Coast Guard Navik admit card will be displayed for the shortlisted candidates

Step 6: Download and take a hard copy of it

Candidates can also download the Indian Cost Guard Navik exam 2020 admit card directly from here.

Candidates who did not meet the Indian Coast Guard Navik eligibility criteria will get a ‘Rejection Slip giving the cause of rejection with the Application Number’ which will be displayed upon clicking on the link for downloading e-admit card. The department will shortlist the candidates on the basis of higher percentage of marks for a particular examination centre.

Candidates are notified that it is mandatory to carry three copies of the e-admit card and all the original documents along with their photocopies for submission at the examination centre on the day of testn. Candidates who won’t carry these things will not be allowed to take the Indian Coast Guard Navik written exam 2020. Click on the link to read the Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment official notification.