Indian Coast Guard Navik Notification 2021: Official Recruitment OpenS Nov 30 at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Navik Official Recruitment Notification 2021 has been released for the post of domestic branch Navik (cook and steward). The Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, issued the notification announcing the date of commencement for application forms. Interested people can visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in to have a look at the jobs with a total of 50 vacancies.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

The minimum qualification required to apply for the open posts in Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021 is at least 50% scored in class 10th from any recognised education board (either state or government). There is 5% relaxation for reserved SC/ST candidates and further for “outstanding sports person of National level who has obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship.”

There is an age limit of 18 to 22 years as on April 1, 2021, i.e. people born between April 1, 1999, to March 31, 2003, both dates are inclusive. An additional leeway of 5 years is granted for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: Dates to remember

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021 application process opens on November 30 and ends on December 7. Further on, the admit card will be available from December 19 to 25.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: Job details

1. Cook- The post is responsible for preparing the food according to a pre-decided menu. The food is generally both vegetarian and non-vegetarian so it will require handling meat and animal products. Further responsibilities include accounting the ration (pantry and other supplies), and they can be allotted any extra duty as required on-board.

2. Steward- Main responsibility includes food service in the Officer’s mess. Profiles may range from a waiter, housekeeping staff, maintenance and accounting of funds, storing and handling wine and other stores, preparing the menu for the meals. Additionally, they can be asked/allotted further duties as per requirement suited for a smooth running of the organisation.

The Basic Pay Scale for Navik (DB) is 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the regulation enforced time-to-time.The Indian Coast Guard runs special operations throughout the year with both surface/sea and air operations.