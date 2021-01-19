Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply for 358 Vacancies

The Indian Coast Guard application window for Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts will close today. The application for the post started on January 5. As per the official notification, candidates can apply for this post till 6 pm today, i.e. January 19, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply post through the official website of Indian Coast Guard- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. A total of 358 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

“Candidates (except SC/ST) are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 through online mode by using net banking or Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI. Admit card will be issued only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee,” read the official notification.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

E-admit card download facility: 10 days before Phase-I

Tentative dates for Stage-I examination for Navika (GD, DB) and mechanical: mid / end March 2021

A tentative date for Stage-II examination for Navika (GD, DB) and mechanical: end of April / May 2021

A tentative date for Stage-III examination for Navika (GD) and Mechanical: Beginning of August 2021.

A tentative date for Stage-III examination for Navika (DB): early October 2021

How To Apply

Candidates have to login at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and follow the instructions to register themselves with an email ID / mobile number. The candidates have to ensure the validity of the email and mobile number by at least December 31, 2021.

Educational Qualifications

Navik (General Duty): Candidate must possess Class 12 passing certificate with Mathematics and Physics as subjects from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidate must hold Class 10 pass certificate from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 22 years

Navik (General Duty) and Mechanical: The candidate must be born between August 1, 1999, and July 31, 2003

Navik (Domestic Branch): Candidate must be born between October 1, 1999, and September 30, 2003

Selection Criteria

Selection will be a three-stage process . Candidates will first have to appear for a written examination followed by a computer-based online examination. In the final stage, on the basis of performance in Stage-I and Stage-II, the All India Merit List will be prepared.

Post this, eligible candidates will have to submit all the original documents. The documents will be verified by the Indian Coast Guard with the Board / Universities / State Government