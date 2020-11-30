Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: 50 Vacancies for Cook and Steward; Details at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

The Indian Coast Guard has called for online applications for the recruitment of Navik [Domestic Branch (Cook and Steward)] 10th entry vacancies. Those aspirants who are interested in applying for the post can log on to the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. All interested and eligible candidates must apply for the recruitment exam latest by December 7.

The Indian Coast Guard will be releasing the admit card for the recruitment examination on December 19 and the recruitment examination will be held in January 2021.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies, out of which 20 vacancies are for general category, 14 for Other Backward Class, 8 for Scheduled Castes, 5 for Economically Weaker Section, and 3 for Scheduled Tribes category. The eligible candidate must fall in the age group between 18 to 22 years old as on April 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification needed to apply for the position includes a class tenth passing certificate with 50 percent aggregate marks from a board of Education that is recognised by central or state government. A relaxation of 5 percent will be given to those belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe. The relaxation will also be given to sports person of National level who have obtained Ist, IInd or IIIrd position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship.

Those applying for Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment, must keep a track of these important dates:

Online application date begins: November 30

Last date to apply online: December 07 latest by 5:00 PM IST

Date for print out of the e-Admit card: December 19 to 25

Date for Exam: Early January 2021

Date for displaying Zone wise select List: March 2021

Date of Reporting at INS Chilka: April 2021