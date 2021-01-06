Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Application for 358 Posts Begins, More Details at joincoastguard.cdac.in

The Indian Coast Guard has opened the 2021 online application process for the post of Navik. Those candidates who are interested in the post can apply for it though the official website, joincoastguard.cdac.in. The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 application process started on Tuesday, January 5 and will go on till January 19, 6 PM IST. The department aims to fill 358 posts with Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 drive.

For being recruited as a Navik in Indian Coast Guard, the aspirant will have to clear the online exam. Those who clear the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 exam round will next have to prove their fitness. Once this is done, the candidate will be asked to submit their documents for verification purposes.

Those who will be selected by the department will go through the training process. From what is known till now, the basic training for navik (general duty) and yantrik will start in August 2021, while the training for Navik (domestic branch) will begin in October this year at INS Chilka. This will be followed by sea training and professional training.

Only those who are between the age of 18 years to 22 years can apply for this post. Those willing to apply for the post of Navik must ensure that they have passed Class 12 with Maths and Physics from a recognised education board. In order to be eligible for Navik in domestic branch and yantrik posts, the candidate should have passed Class 10 exam.

Each form issued for this post will cost Rs 250. Those who fall in the scheduled caste or the scheduled tribe category will be exempted from paying the fees.

Eventually, the candidates who bag the job for the post of Navik will get a basic pay of Rs 21,700 plus DA and other allowances. Those who get selected for the post of Yantrik will be getting a basic pay of Rs 47600 plus Rs 6200 worth DA and other allowances.

Meanwhile, the date of the examinations is not known but it is likely that they will be held in March 2021.