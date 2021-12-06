Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 50 Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,25,000

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates for the posts of assistant commandants. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process has started today, December 6, and the last date to apply is December 17. This recruitment drive is being organised to fill up 50 posts in general duty, CPL, and technical courses.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

General Duty (GD): 30 Posts

Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA): 10 Posts

Technical (Engineering & Electrical): 10 Posts

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Only male candidates can apply for the General Duty and Technical (Engineering & Electrical), while for Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA), both male and female candidates can send in their application form. Candidates must have cleared class 12 with 60 per cent marks in aggregate. They must have also completed graduation with 60 per cent marks in total.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Indian Coast Guard

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link of the Indian Coast Guard recruitment

Step 3. Fill in the application form using the required details. Candidates can choose any one venue for PSB out of the various options displayed.

Step 5. Upload documents

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the form for further use

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Selection Process

In the selection process, candidates will be first shortlisted on the basis of the higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination. The shortlisted candidates will be further called for preliminary selection at a given date and time. The preliminary exam will include Mental Ability Test, Cognitive Aptitude Test, and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

Candidates who are able to qualify for the preliminary selection will be called for the final selection. The final round will include Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview. All original documents/ certificates verified during PSB must be produced during FSB.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates selected for the role of Assistant Commandants will get a salary of Rs 56,100, Deputy Commandant will Rs 67,700, Commandant (JG) will get Rs 78,800, Commandant will get Rs 1,23,100, Deputy Inspector General will be given a pay of Rs 1,31,100, Inspector General will get Rs 1,44,200, Additional Director General will get Rs 1,82,200 and Director General will get Rs 2,25,000.

