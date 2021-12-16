Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Registrations for 322 Posts to Begin from January 4, Salary up to Rs 29,200

The Indian Coast Guard will begin the registration process for 322 vacancies of Navik and Yantrik posts on January 4 next year. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 14. Only male Indian citizens possessing the necessary educational qualifications and age as prescribed in the notification are eligible to apply.
India Coastal Guard Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Navik (General Duty): 260 Posts
Navik (Domestic Branch): 35 Posts
Yantrik (Mechanical): 13 Posts
Yantrik (Electrical) : 9 Posts
Yantrik (Electronics) : 5 Posts
India Coastal Guard Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: For Navik (general duty), candidates must have cleared class 12 with math and physics from an education board recognized by COBSE.
For Navik (domestic branch, candidates must have cleared class 10 from an education board recognized by COBSE.
For Yantrik candidates must have passed class 10 along with a diploma in electrical/ mechanical / electronics/ telecommunication (radio/power) engineering of a duration of three to four years approved by AICTE or must have passed class 12 with a diploma for a duration of two to three years.
Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 22 years of age.
India Coastal Guard Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Step 1. Go to the official website of the Indian Coastal Guard
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the recruitment link
Step 3. Register yourself
Step 4. Fill the application form
Step 5. Pay fees
Step 6: Download and take a print out of the application form for further use
India Coastal Guard Recruitment 2021: Application Fees
After filling in all the details, candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as examination fees through online mode, before submitting the application. SC and ST candidates are exempted from any fee payment.
India Coastal Guard Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of four stages — a written exam, a physical test, document verification, and training at INS Chilka. The written exam will feature questions in objective type. Those who clear this round will be called for the physical test.
India Coastal Guard Recruitment 2021: Salary
Navik — general duty and the domestic branch will get a basic pay of Rs 21,700 while Yantrik will get Rs 29,200.
