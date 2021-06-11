Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification for 350 Posts Released: All You Need to Know

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from male candidates for the recruitment at the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik on its official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. In total, 350 posts are announced for this recruitment drive.

The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 application process will start from July 2 onwards and will conclude on July 16. The selection of candidates will be done through multiple stages of examination.

Indian Coast guard recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Those willing to apply for Navik ( General duty/ Domestic branch) must have passed 10+2 with maths and physics from an education board recognized by the govt. For the post of Yantrik, applicants must have passed class 10 passed with a diploma in electrical or mechanical or electronics or telecommunication (radio/power) engineering.

Age limit: Minimum age limit is 18 Years and the maximum age limit is 22 years.

Indian Coast guard recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done through four stages. In stage-I, candidates will have to appear for exam consisting of two papers. Paper-I will have 60 questions, each carrying one mark. The total marks will be 60 and the time duration will be 45 minutes. The questions will be asked from maths, science, English, reasoning, and general knowledge.

Paper-2 will be of 50 marks and the time duration will be 30 minutes. Questions will be asked in Maths and Physics. Section 3, 4 and 5 will have questions from electrical engineering, electronic engineering, and mechanical engineering respectively. Each section will have 50 questions of total 50 marks.

Stage 2: Based on the performance of candidates in Stage 1, candidateswill be called for a Physical fitness test and initial medical examination.

Stage 3: The successful candidates will be further called for Stage 3 i.e, the final medical test at INS Chilka.

Stage 4: The candidates clearing stage III and stand in merit as per the vacancies available will be provisionally shortlisted for training at INS Chilka.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here