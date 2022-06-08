Indian Coast Guard Recruitment to fill Group ‘C’ Vacancies in West region, Salary Upto Rs 19,900

Indian Coast Guard, West Region, has invited applications for filling up various civilian vacancies on a direct recruitment basis. The recruitment will fill vacancies under General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non Gazette posts at IGC’s Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kochi and Kavaratti locations. Candidates may send in their offline application in the prescribed format to India Coast Guard headquarters on or before July 9.

The posts notified in the recruitment include Motor Transport Fitter, spray painter, and motor transport mechanic. Candidates will be selected through a multi-layer process that includes a written and skill test.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Motor Transport Fitter

Education: Candidates willing to apply must have passed Class 10. They should have at least two years’ experience of working in an automobile workshop. Candidates having ITI diploma in relevant trade will be given preference.

Age: Candidates must be between the age group of 18 years and 27 years.

Spray Painter

Education: Those willing to apply must have passed Class 10 or equivalent from the recognised board. Candidate should have completed apprenticeship in the trade from Industrial Training Institute or other recognized institutions. Candidates with at least two years experience of trade will be given preference.

Age: Those in the age group of 18 years to 27 years can apply

Motor Transport Mechanic

Education: The ones who are willing to apply must have an educational qualification of Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. They must have a working experience of at least two years in any automobile workshop. Candidates with ITI diploma in relevant trade will be given preference.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates must fill Annexure 1 and Annexure 2 available in the original notification.

Step 2. The candidate should post the hand-written application form with self-attested copies of educational certificate, age proof, driving license for CMTD(OG) for both heavy and light vehicles, Trade certificate as required, certificate for EWS/OBC/SC/ST and experience certificate to the headquarters of Coast Guard Region, West.

Step 3. The application should be submitted through ordinary post only. No speed post, registered post, or courier will be accepted.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Salary

Candidates who will get selected will be paid according to the provisions of Pay Matrix Level 2, informed the notification. The salary will be upto Rs Rs 19,900.

As per the official notification, the India Coast Guard has issued five posts for the post of Motor Transport Fitter. While four posts are of unreserved category, one post is reserved for Other backward classes. Further, for the post of Motor Transport Mechanic, one unreserved post in Ratnagiri is vacant. Similarly one post is also reserved for the painter post.

