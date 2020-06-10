CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
Indian Economic Service Exam Called off after Zero Vacancy Reported for Economic Survey
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the exam, was expected to release the IES notification on June 10.
Image for Representation.
The Indian Economic Service Examination for this year will not be held after zero vacancy was reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).
The announcement in this regard was made on Wednesday.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the exam, was expected to release the IES notification on June 10.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Think Sidharth Shukla Fits Arti Singh's Description of a 'Good Husband'
- Happy Birthday Prakash Padukone: The Man Who Achieved Many Firsts for Indian Badminton
- A Twitter 'Experimenter' Copied All of Donald Trump's Tweets and This is When They Got Suspended
- Sonam Kapoor Has the Best Team Ever and This Video is Proof
- Laptops With 4G LTE The Next Big Thing For Work From Home? HP Has The Right Ingredients in Place