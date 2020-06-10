Take the pledge to vote

Indian Economic Service Exam Called off after Zero Vacancy Reported for Economic Survey

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the exam, was expected to release the IES notification on June 10.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2020, 8:39 PM IST
Indian Economic Service Exam Called off after Zero Vacancy Reported for Economic Survey
The Indian Economic Service Examination for this year will not be held after zero vacancy was reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).

The announcement in this regard was made on Wednesday.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the exam, was expected to release the IES notification on June 10.

