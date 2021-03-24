Indian Firms Looking to Hire, Most at Mid-Career Level: Report

Coming out of the slump caused by the COVID-19, India Inc is set to increase its hiring. More than half (51 per cent) of recruiters said that they will be hiring for new posts as well as will be taking replacement positions, as per the latest Hiring Outlook survey by Naukri.com.

While 32 per cent of recruiters are hiring for new jobs, as many as five per cent have kept their hiring processes on hold for later. This is a decline by more than half from 11 per cent of firms postponing hiring in September 2020, as per the report.

Further, almost 40 per cent of the recruiters expect hiring to go back to pre-pandemic levels in the next three months itself which is in contrast with the sentiments from an earlier survey wherein only 20 per cent of recruiters expected hiring to return to normalcy within three months, as per the report.

IT roles remain the most in-demand with 50 per cent of recruiters indicating strong hiring in this segment. Roles in Marketing and Business Development are also gaining traction with almost 38 per cent of recruiters expressing intent to hire for these roles. From an experience standpoint, recruiters expect to hire the most in the experience bracket of 3-5 years, according to the survey.

For people who are already employed, the coming season can be good news as 27 per cent of recruiters plan to rollout increments greater than 15 per cent in their respective organizations while the most opted for increment bracket is 5-10 per cent as. Only three per cent of recruiters have opted for more than 30 per cent salary hike.

With the jobs market back to its hiring ways, recruiters have predicted that retaining and attracting skilled employees will be a challenge in the coming six months. Aligning with that, 45 per cent of recruiters are expecting an intense talent crunch, and the experience band of 3-5 years is expected to be the most impacted, as per the report.