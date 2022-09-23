Indian Govt Issues Advisory for Indian Students in Canada as Anti-India Activities Rise

After several activities of vandalization of symbols of Hinduism including the Swaminarayan temple and anti-India graffiti in Canada, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indian citizens living in Canada to be cautious.

Stating that there has been a “sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada”, the Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indian citizens, especially students to register at the official Indian Embassy websites to ensure the fastest contact with the government.

The MEA stated, “our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada.”

Canada is one of the top choices for Indian students studying abroad. Addressing the students, MEA said, “Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.”

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Students from India in Canada

“Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency,” the MEA said.

The statement comes after the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, Canada was defaced with anti-India slogans painted on its walls. Indian-origin Canada MP Chandra Arya alleged that Canadian Khalistani extremists were responsible for the defacement, adding that this was not a one-off incident.

Earlier this year, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Vishnu Mandir was again vandalised in the greater Toronto area. In 2021, a series of attacks on various Hindu temples in Brampton and Hamilton led to widespread protests by the local Hindu community.

