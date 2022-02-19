Indian High Commission Issues Advisory for Students Affected in Canada

The Indian high commission in Ottawa has issued an advisory for Indian students who have been affected by the notice of closure of three institutions run by Rising Phoenix International Inc in wake of the ongoing protests in Canada.

“The High Commission has been approached by several students from India who were enrolled in the three institutions run by Rising Phoenix International Inc, namely, M College H Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke and CCSQ College in Longueuil, all in the province of Quebec, Canada, and who have been affected by the notice of closure of these institutions, the advisory said on Friday, as reported by ANI.

It also noted that the High Commission has been in close contact with the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of Quebec province as well as elected Canadian representatives from the Indian community to provide support to the affected students and for the resolution of this issue.

The Indian high commission said that if the students find any difficulty in reimbursement of their fees or transfer of fees, they may file a complaint with the Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Quebec.

