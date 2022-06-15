Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is Hiring Research Associates, Fellows, Stipend up to Rs 47,000

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune has invited applications for the posts of research associates and fellows. Candidates who match the eligibility criteria can apply at the official website at tropmet.res.in till June 27. The candidates will be hired for research associates posts for 1 year which can get extended by 2 more years depending on their performance.

“The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune is an autonomous research organization under Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi, fully devoted to cutting edge research in various aspects of weather and climate science. The activities include training of post graduates and motivate them to take up research careers in atmospheric and oceanic sciences required to improve skill of weather and climate forecasts,” reads the official website.

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Pune Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35 positions, out of which 15 posts are for IITM research associates and 20 posts are for IITM research fellows.

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Pune Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

IITM Research Associates- Candidates should have a doctorate degree from a recognized University in any of the following courses: earth sciences, meteorology, atmospheric sciences, oceanography, physics, applied physics, geophysics, mathematics, applied mathematics, statistics, chemistry, computer science, computer applications, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, geology, or equivalent subjects and having at least one research paper in Science Citation Index (SCI) journal in the relevant field.

IITM Research Fellows- Candidates should have a postgraduate degree in physical sciences (includes meteorology, oceanography, climate science, physics, applied physics, atmospheric sciences, geophysics with meteorology as one of the subjects, environmental sciences, electronics or equivalent subjects) or PG degree in chemical sciences (includes chemistry, physical chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry or equivalent subjects) or PG degree in mathematical sciences (includes mathematics, applied mathematics, statistics or equivalent subjects) with at least 55 per cent marks for general and OBC category (50 per cent for SC, ST, and physically handicapped category.

Age limit: To be eligible for Research Associates post, a candidate’s age shouldn’t be above 35 years as of June 27. While the upper age limit for the Research Fellows posts should not be above 28 years.

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Pune Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to IITM Pune official portal

Step 2: Click on the relevant link

Step 3: Fill in the details

Step 4: Save and download

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Pune Recruitment 2022: Stipend

Throughout their service period, the institute will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 47,000 exclusive of house rent allowance (HRA). Whereas during the 4-year service period of research fellows a stipend of Rs. 31,000 per month will be given along with HRA.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.