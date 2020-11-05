Indian Learners Lead Online Education Boom Witnessed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has given many people around the world an opportunity to sign up for an online course and upskill themselves to keep up with the latest technology. However, Indians have emerged as the most enthusiastic people of all who wish to sign up for these courses. Online education providing companies such as Coursera, Udemy and Udacity have observed a boost in business in India amid the pandemic and increased dependence on online learning.

According to a report by Mint, San Francisco-based Udemy saw its enrolment increase three times with most individuals opting to upskill or reskill amid the lockdown. Among all the courses offered, communication skill enrolments grew by 606 percent, financial analysis enrolments rose 311 percent and registrations business fundamentals increased by 281 percent between May and October this year.

Irwin Anand, Udemy’s Managing Director, said India is a priority and the company is working to localise the learning experience. The company is also planning to increase its team in India by 50 percent, mostly in the consumer service, marketing and sales department.

Another online education company, Coursera has seen its partnerships with colleges and universities increase 5 million learners to its roster between January and October, as compared to 1.4 million students in 2019. With 9.8 million learners, India has the highest number of Coursera learners outside the United States which has 14 million learners.

Managing Director of India and APAC for Coursera, Raghav Gupta said their courses will be expanded to support growing university partnerships and the company will add more top universities in the near future. The company is already working with IIM-C, IIT-Roorkee and ISB for upcoming courses.

Meanwhile, Udacity is planning to incorporate artificial intelligence to help learners with nano degree programmes and said it is focusing on India to support its growing student and enterprise client base. The learning boom has also increased investments into edu-tech startups with $1.88 billion worth investments reported between January and October this year as compared to $440 million in 2019.