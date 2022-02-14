Indian Medical Students Await Return to Chinese Colleges, Urge PM Modi to Intervene

Thousands of Indian medical students studying in Chinese universities have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the government’s intervention. Due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian medical students who had registered to study in China have yet to return to their campuses; after over two years of online education.

Although the Chinese authorities provide online courses for overseas students, the National Medical Commission of India states that online medical degrees are not recognised in India. Students expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter with the hashtags #takeUSBackToChina, #TakeIndianStudentsBackToChina, and #PMSaveIndianStudentsOfChina.

Now its too much !!2.5 years studying and sitting at homeis not funny .We dont want to become asset for the society and nation ..We are liablePlease solve this issue otherwise we will become psychiatric patients soon..#PMSaveIndianStudentsOfChina#TakeIndiansBackToChina pic.twitter.com/jmMru9CLTI— Gitanjali dhaka (@Doctor_dhaka) February 12, 2022

The Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly raising the issue of students with the Chinese ministries, but China does not have a comment on this issue. https://t.co/sR63KGLloo#TakeIndianStudentsBackToChina #PMSaveIndianStudentsOfChina #takeUsBackToChina pic.twitter.com/HRJHLcLfsg — China International Student Union (@takeusbacktoCHN) February 13, 2022

Instead of taking practicals for medical classes, we are taking practical classes for anxiety and depression..it’s really high time govt should think about us!#TakeIndianStudentsBackToChina #takeUsBackToChina #PMSaveIndianStudentsOfChina pic.twitter.com/EuPxKB5tqX — Bilal (@Bilal4srk) February 13, 2022

We need to return back to our universities now !! We’ve already waited for 2 years #TakeIndianStudentsBackToChina #PMSaveIndianStudentsOfChina #takeUsBackToChina pic.twitter.com/hGixoSMXZH— Indian Students in China (@IndianChina) February 13, 2022

According to data from 2019, around 21,000 Indian students enrolled in various MBBS programmes in China.

Previously, over 150 MBBS students enrolled in China petitioned the Delhi High Court for permission to take part in physical training. The case was filed before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Jyoti Singh, who served notice on the Centre and the National Medical Commission. On March 21, the case will be heard.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notification recently addressing university admission to MBBS programmes in China. The notice warns students, who are applying for admission, about China’s rigorous visa regulations. Additionally, it has requested that students “exercise due diligence" in their decision to pursue medical coures in China.

“Any prospective student needs to be aware that the government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID 19 and suspended all visas since November 2020," NMC Secretary Dr Sandhya Bhullar stated in the official announcement.

The notice adds that a substantial number of overseas students, including Indian students, have been unable to return to China to finish their studies as a result of these limitations. So far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions.

It said: “Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online. However, the NMC does not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode, as per the extant rules."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.