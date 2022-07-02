Indian Navy Agniveer Registrations Begin Under Agnipath Scheme, 10th Pass Can Apply

The Indian Navy has begun the recruitment process for hire Agniveers. Interested candidates can apply from today, July 2 by visiting the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. There are two types of posts for which hiring is being done — Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). While SSR is for 12th pass, MR is for 10th pass.

According to the official notification by Indian Navy, those who have cleared class 12 or equivalent with either chemist, biology or computer science can apply for the post of SSR while those who have cleared class 10 are eligible to apply for MR posts. Further, candidates must be between 17 and half to 23 years of age to be able to apply for the posts.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Documents needed

To be able to apply to apply for the posts, candidates must keep these documents ready before registering-

— Matric certificate

— 10+2 mark sheet

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph of the candidate

— Domicile certificate

— NCC Certificate (if held)

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Indian Navy

Step 2: Register yourself with your e-mail id and mobile number

Step 3: Log in with the registered e-mail id and click on “Current Opportunities”. Click on “Apply” button.

Step 4: Fill in the form with required details. Submit

Step 5: Upload all required documents.

Candidates must note that “Online applications will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage, if found ineligible in any respect,” the official notice read.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected firstly on the basis of written examination. Those who clear the written exam will have to appear for the physical fitness test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in both written and physical fitness tests.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Salary

The selected Agniveers will be given a pay package of Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year.

