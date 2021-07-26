Indian Navy Invites Applications for Musician Sailors, Salary up to Rs 69,100

Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification for musician sailors on its official website. As per the official statement, only unmarried candidates can apply for the above-mentioned post from August 2 to 6. In total, 33 vacancies, have been announced.

Out of all the applications received, 300 eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the music screening test on the basis of music certificates attached with the application form.

Indian Navy musician sailor recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed matriculation or class 10 exam from any recognised boards of school education. In addition to this, the applicants must be proficient in Aural Aptitude for music with accuracy in Tempo, Pitch, and singing one complete song. They should also possess practical skills like sight-reading of Indian Classical/ Tabulature/ Staff Notation in any instrument of Indian or foreign origin as well as the basic theory of Indian or International music.

Age limit: Applicants should be born between October 01, 1996, and September 30, 2004.

Indian Navy musician sailor recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Indian Navy

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for ‘Join as Sailor’. Click on that.

Step 3: On the next page, click on new registration and register yourself By filling in all the required details

Step 4: Next, fill in the application form for Musician sailor

Step 5: Upload the required certificates and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Submit the Indian Navy recruitment form and download the filled application form for future reference

Aspirants must keep a music certificate, matric or class 10 pass certificate, Aadhaar card and a recent passport size photograph with blue background.

Indian Navy musician sailor recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for music screening on the basis of degree in music, diploma in music, other graded certificates, certificates of competitions, awards, participation, and experience. The shortlisted candidates will be further called for music screening at Mumbai, followed by PFT at Kunjali and enrolment medicals examination at Chilka. The official statement reads, “Verification of age, education qualification, music certificates and musical ability along with physical fitness of the candidate will be assessed during Music Screening Board”.

Indian Navy musician sailor recruitment 2021: Salary

The appointed candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the training period. After completion of initial training, they will get between Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.

