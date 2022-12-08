Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Agniveer Posts, Salary up to Rs 30,000

The Indian Navy has started the application process for Agniveer MR posts. A total of 100 vacancies, including 20 reserved for women, will be filled through this recruitment drive beginning on December 8. Candidates can send in their applications online at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before December 17.

The recruitment will be open only to unmarried candidates. The job advertisement shared by the Indian Navy reads, “The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years."

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualifications: To be considered eligible, candidates should have cleared the matriculation examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age limit: The candidates must have been born between May 1, 2002, and October 31, 2005. (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Examination fee

To complete the registration process candidates would be required to pay an examination fee of Rs. 550 plus 18 per cent GST, via net banking, debit/credit card or any other mode of online payment. Notably, admit cards for the examination will be distributed only to candidates who have successfully paid the fee

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Selection Process

According to the official notification, the selection process of the Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch will include three stages:

(i) Shortlisting (computer-based online examination)

(ii) Written Examination, PFT and Initial Medical

(iii) Final Recruitment Medical Examination

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment: Salary

Those who are selected will be paid Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. They will also be compensated for risk and hardship, as well as dress and travel expenses.

Candidates must note that Agniveers will not be released from the services at their own request. However, in exceptional circumstances, the release may be allowed by the competent authority.

