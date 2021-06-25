Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: AA, SSR Hall Ticket Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy has released the admit cards for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) recruitment exams on its official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their Indian Navy AA, SSR hall tickets from the official website.

As per rules, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall ticket. The hall ticket or admit card will have the name of the candidate, exam, exam venue, time among other details. There are approximately 500 posts for AA and around 2000 posts for SSR.

Indian Navy Admit card: How to download

In order to download the admit card from the official Indian Navy website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official Indian Navy website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a ‘Candidate Login’ Tab. Click on it

Step 3: Use your credentials to log in

Step 4: Once done, a new page comprising of your admit card will open

Step 5: Download and take a print of your admit card

If there is any error in your personal details, then you must write to the concerned authorities regarding the same.

The exam for the posts will be held in three parts including a written test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and Medical Test. The aspiring candidates will be shortlisted for written and PFT rounds on the basis of the percentage in class 12. The written round will include questions from four sections including Mathematics, general knowledge, English, and science. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

Those who qualify this round will then appear for the PFT round. Asa part of PFT, the aspirant will have to do a 1.6 kilometre run in seven minutes along with 10 push-ups and 20 squats. A change in the PFT pattern is possible due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Those people who qualify the PFT round will then have to undergo a medical test by military doctors.

