Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for SSC Officer, Check Details Here

The Indian Navy has invited applications for unmarried male for SSC Officer Entry for Extended Naval Orientation Course. The registration has begun on June 11 and will continue till June 26. Candidates can apply at the official website of Indian Navy.

The 44 weeks training will commence from January 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala at various naval training establishments /units/ships. As many as 50 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can register with a valid ID proof. Selected candidates will have to undergo training with the two distinct courses - General Service (Executive) and Hydrography.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Who can apply?

The candidates must be a BE/ BTech pass in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree till the fifth semester. Candidates having a Naval ‘C’ certificate issued by the National Cadet Corps will be provided 5 per cent relaxation in cut off marks.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Selection and training

The interviews for the post of SSC Officer is tentatively scheduled from July 21 onwards at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Vishakhapatnam and Kolkata.

The merit list will be compiled on the basis of Service Selection Board (SSB). Candidates who are declared medically fit and recommended by the SSB will be appointed for the training on the basis of entry-wise merit list and the number of vacancies in the respective entry.

The training process will be done by professional training at Naval Ships and training establishments as per regulation.

