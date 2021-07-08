Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 350 Posts, Salary up to Rs 69,100

Indian Navy has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of sailors MR for 350 vacancies (approx) in the October 2021 batch. Interested and eligible, unmarried male candidates can apply online for the post through the official website of the Indian Navy on or before July 23. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written and physical fitness tests. The candidates will also have to clear the medical examination.

For appearing in the written examination, candidates are required to produce a negative RTPC laboratory report of COVID-19 from a government-recognised lab. The report can not be older than 72 hours prior to the reporting date.

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Job specification

Chefs - Selected candidates will be required to prepare food as per the menu and will be accounted for the ration. Further, they could also be allotted other duties as per the requirements.

Steward - They will be required to serve food in the officers’ messes as waiters, housekeeping, wine and store, preparation of the menu, accounting of funds, etc.

Hygienists - They will be required to clean the washrooms, shower spaces, and other areas.

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Interested applicants must have passed the matriculation examination class 10 from a school education board recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Meanwhile, there’s also an age limit for this recruitment, and only interested applicants born between April 1, 2001 and September 30, 2004 (both dates inclusive) can apply.

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: Remuneration

The selected candidates will have to undergo training during which they will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 14,600. After the training period, candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Defense Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100). Further, they will also be paid MSP of Rs 5200 per month in addition to the DA.

