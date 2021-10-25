Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 69,100

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of seller (MR). A total of 300 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. The applications will begin on October 29 and the last date to apply for these posts is November 2. The application forms are available on the website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. As per the notification, only those who are unmarried can apply for seller posts in the Indian Navy.

A state-wise selection of candidates will be done for these posts. According to the official notification, around 1500 candidates will be called for written tests followed by physical tests. The cut-off for the written test can be different for each state.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the posts must have cleared class 10. They must also have been born between April 1, 2002, and March 31, 2005.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Selection criteria

Selection will be done based on written and physical tests. Multiple choice questions will be asked in the written test, which will include science, math and general knowledge. The exam, of class 10 level, will be conducted in both English and Hindi. As per the notice, the physical test will also be conducted the same day as the written. As part of the physical test, the candidates will be asked to run 1.6 km in 7 minutes, do 20 sit-ups and 10 push-ups.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Salary

After getting selected for the post of Seller in the Navy, during the training period, a person will get a salary of Rs 14,600 per month. After the completion of the training, the candidate will receive a salary of Rs 21,700 – 69,100 based on the level 3 salary of the Defence Department Matrix. Apart from this, Military service pay (MSP) of Rs 5200 per month and DA will also be given.

