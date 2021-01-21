Indian Navy Recruitment Begins for Cadet Entry Scheme, JEE 2020 Candidates Eligible

The Indian Navy has issued the 2021 recruitment notification for the four-year BTech degree course under the 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Unmarried male candidates can apply for the 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme from January 29 by visiting the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to submit online application is February 9. Ensure to carefully read application instructions before applying.

The session will commence from July 2021 for the Indian Naval Academy Education Branch, Executive and Technical Branch at Ezimala, Kerala. All selected candidates will be included as cadets for a four-year BTech in Applied Mechanical Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering as per naval requirements.

Upon completion,of the course, the BTech degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Also, they will be distributed among Education, Executive and Technical Branches on completion of their course at INA.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Who Can Apply

Candidates who have passed Class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and have appeared for JEE Main 2020 exam are eligible to apply for Indian Navy 10+2 course. In addition, candidates can also view official notifications directly by clicking here.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Start date of online application: January 29, 2021

Last date of online application: February 9, 2021

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

All candidates should have passed the intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) or equivalent examination from any recognized board with at least 70 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50 per cent marks in English (either in Class 10 or Class 12).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates born between January 2, 2002, and July 1, 2004 (both dates included) are eligible to apply.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme Total posts: 26 posts

• Education Branch: 5

• Executive and Technical Branch: 21