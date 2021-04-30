Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Application Process for 2,500 Posts to Close Today, Details Here

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 has invited applications from unmarried male candidates to be enrolled as sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) on its official website http://www.davp.nic.in/. A total of 2,500 vacancies have been announced for the August 2021 batch. “Approximately 10000 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT)," reads the official statement. Those willing to apply for the same must submit their application on or before April 30. Read about the vacancies details, eligibility, and application process below.

Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment: Post-wise vacancy details

Artificer Apprentice: 500 posts

Senior Secondary Recruits: 2000 posts

Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates who have passed class 12 exams with at least 60 percent aggregate marks as well as in Maths and Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science are eligible to apply.

Age limit: The age of the applicants should be between 17-20 years.

Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ tab and complete the registration by filling in all the required details. Save the registered login credentials

Step 3: Now go to the candidates’ log-in tab and enter yourregistered E-mail ID and password

Step 4: Next, go to “Current Opportunities” and click on the “Apply” button

Step 5: Fill up the application form completely and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 60.

Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment: Selection process

The selection process of Indian Navy Sailors recruitment 2021 is comprised of a written test followed by Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The written exam will be for one hour and will have questions from English, Science, Mathematicsand General Knowledge. All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT on the same day.

Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment: Salary

The shortlisted candidates, during the initial training period, will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month. Later, on successful completion of the training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix and will get salaries between Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100. For more details click here.

