Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply for Executive, Technical Branch at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Naval Academy has published the Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021 notification. The SSC (Short Service Commission) Officer postings for Executive Branch (Sports & Law) and Technical Branch (Naval Constructor) are now open. Only unmarried women and men are eligible to apply for the above positions. The candidates interested in the aforementioned branches can apply for the Indian Navy SSC 2021 via the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registrations will begin on January 29, 2021. Additionally, those seeking admission in Naval Constructor Branch can begin registering on February 10, 2021.

The training for the same will commence in June 2021. The course will be conducted at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021:

Dates and deadlines:

For admission to Sports and Law (Executive Branches)- opening date: January 29, 2021, closing date: February 7, 2021.

For admission to Naval Construction (Technical Branch)- opening date: February 10, 2021, closing date February 18, 2021.

Number of Indian Navy SSC Vacancies:

Sports: 1 post

Law- 2 posts

Naval Constructors: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria and age limit:

Sports: The applicant should have a post-graduate degree or a B.E/Tech. They must have a former participation record at a Senior Level National Championships (Games in Athletics/ Tennis/ Football/ Hockey/ Basketball/ Swimming). Applicants with Diploma in Sports Coaching from National Institute of Sports/ M.Sc in Sports (Coaching) will be given priority for shortlisting. Age bracket-22-27 years

Law: Any Law degree which qualifies for enrollment as an advocate under Advocates Act 1961. The minimum marks required is 55%. Only from a Bar Council of India recognised college or university. Age bracket- 22-27 years

Naval Constructor: BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks. Applicable disciplines: i) Mechanical (ii) Civil (iii) Aeronautical (iv) Aero Space (v) Metallurgy (vi) Naval Architecture (vii) Ocean Engineering (viii) Marine Engineering (ix) Ship Technology (x) Ship Building (xi) Ship Design. Age bracket- 19.5 -25 years

Additionally, candidates for all branches will have medical and physical tests according to their regulatory standards.

Shortlisted candidates will be called to Bhopal/Bangalore/Visakhapatnam/Kolkata on March 21 or thereafter for the SSB interview.