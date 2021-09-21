Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin for 181 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.10 Lakh

The Indian Navy has invited unmarried eligible men and women candidates for the posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) — executive, technical branch, and education branch, that will commence from June 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the 181 vacancies on the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The application forms are available from September 21 up to October 5. The selection process of the Indian Navy recruitment 2021 will be based on an SSB interview.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2021: Branch/ cadre wise details

Executive Branch – In this branch there are 45 vacancies of SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre, 4 vacancies of Air Traffic Controller (ATC), 8 vacancies of SSC Observer, 15 vacancies for SSC Pilot, along with 18 vacancies in SSC Logistics.

Technical Branch – If you are interested in the technical branch of the wing, there are 27 vacancies in SSC Engineering Branch (General Service (GS)), while 34 spots in SSC Electrical Branch (General Service (GS)) are vacant. There are 12 posts available for the Naval Architect (NA) too.

Education Branch - In the third branch, there are 18 vacancies.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Executive Branch – Interested candidates must have a BE/BTech in relevant Discipline and should be born between July 2, 1997, and January 1, 2003. However, the sub-branches might have different age criteria accordingly.

Technical Branch – For candidates who are applying for the Technical branch, they must have a BE/BTech in relevant Discipline and should be born on any day between July 2, 1997, and January 1, 2003.

Education Branch – People born between July 2, 1997, and July 1, 2001, can apply for the post and they should either have an MSc with physics or maths in BSc or BE/BTech in relevant Discipline or an MA in History.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2021: Salary

The salary for the posts will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700.

