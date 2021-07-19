Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021 Without Exams, Graduates can Apply

The Indian Navy has invited applications for unmarried male candidates for the electrical branch for Short Service Commission (SSC) on its official portal. In total, 40 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates willing to join the Indian Navy can submit their application on or before July 30.

The selection of candidates will be made based on SSB marks followed by a medical examination. Selected candidates will undergo a 22-week Naval Orientation Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must possess a BE/BTech with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in electrical/ electronics/ telecommunication/ electronics and communication/ power engineering/ power electronics/ electronics and instrumentation/ applied electronics and instrumentation/ instrumentation and control/ instrumentation/ applied electronics and communication (AEC)/ electrical and electronics.

Age limit: As per the official statement, the candidates should be born between January 2, 1997 and July 1, 2002.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Indian Navy

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Officer Selection’ tab and click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’

Step 3: Next, a new page will be opened where you have to click on the ‘Registration’ link

Step 4: Key in all the required details to register yourself. Once done, proceed to the Indian Navy SSC application link

Step 5: Read the instructions and click on the ‘Apply’ tab against the Short Service Commission Electrical Course

Step 6: Complete the required fields in the Indian Navy SSC application form and preview

Step 7: Submit and download a copy of it for further reference

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2021: Selection process

Indian Navy conducts the recruitment through a written exam, however, this year, no examination will be held for SSC recruitment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the shortlisting of candidates will be done based on marks obtained by them in the qualifying degree till the fifth semester. The shortlisted applicants will be further called for SSB interviews and medical examinations. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the SSB score.

