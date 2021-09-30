Indian Oil Corporation is Recruiting on 500 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1 Lakh. Details

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for various vacant posts. The application process to fill for more than 500 vacant posts started on September 21 and all the information is available on the official website. The IOCL has invited applications for Refinery/Petrochemical Units located in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha. The interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL — iocl.com . The last date of application for these posts is October 12, 2021. The salaries for these posts range between Rs 25000 and Rs1,05,000 depending on the eligibility of the selected candidate.

According to the information, the IOCL is carrying out the recruitment process for around 533 vacancies. The selected candidates will be posted at different locations across the country. So before applying for these posts, the candidates should check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. The candidates will have to go through a written test and a skill test to qualify for the process of recruitment.

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production) – 296

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (P&U) – 35

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 65

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV- 27

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV – 64

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV – 29

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety) – 14

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant – IV – 4

Junior Nursing Assistant -IV – 1

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidate applying for these posts should be between 18 years to 26 years. The age relaxation to the candidates of the reserved category will be given as per the government rules.

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

To select the candidates the IOCL will conduct a written test. The candidate passing the written test will have to appear for the skill test to qualify for the further process.

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Important details

Last date of application: 11 October 2021

City: New Delhi

Country: India

Qualification: Diploma Holder, Secondary, Graduation

