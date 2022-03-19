Indian Oil Invites Applications for Junior Engineering Assistant Salary Upto Rs 1,05,000

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The last date to submit applications is March 29. Candidates can apply for four posts of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) with Chemical as a discipline.

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of a written test and a skill/proficiency/physical test (SPPT). Candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test to be considered for the next stage.

Shortlisted candidates after the written test will be then called for the SPPT test, following which a category-wise final merit list will be prepared. On successful selection, candidates can draw a salary between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply, the candidate must be between 18 and 26 years of age.

Education: As per the required educational qualification, the candidates must have a three year diploma in chemical/refinery and petrochemical engineering. Candidates with B.Sc degree in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, or Industrial Chemistry with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognized university can also apply.

In addition, the candidates also must have a minimum of one year of post-qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of pump house, fired heater, compressor, or distillation column among others in the required industry.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and open the career page.

Step – 2 Now look for ‘Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)’ in the list of jobs and click ‘Apply online.’

Step – 3 Next, register yourself by filling in the basic details.

Step – 4 Login using your credentials and enter the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step - 5 Next, proceed to pay the application fee.

Step – 6 Now, take a printout of the application form and sign it. Send the attested copy of the application form along with the required documents to the postal address mentioned in the official advertisement.

