Indian Oil is Hiring 527 Apprentices, Freshers can Apply

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for 527 technical and non-technical apprentices at its locations in Eastern India. The states where the apprentices will be given are West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. The registration window opened on November 5, and the last to apply is December 4.

Among the openings, data entry operators and retail sales associates are both for freshers. Candidates will be selected through a written test for which the tentative date is December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the apprentices on the official website of IOCL at iocl.formflix.com. Hired apprentices will have to undergo training for the duration of 12 months.

For Data Entry Operator, selected candidates will have to go through 15 months of training, whereas the Retail Sales Associate freshers will be required to complete 14 months of training.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit this link of IOCL’s official website: iocl.formflix.com/

Step 2: Now click on ‘Apply Online’ on top left, and register yourself

Step 3: You will get the registration number via SMS/ Email

Step 4: Now Click on ‘Applicant Login’ just below the ‘Apply Online’ tab

Step 5: Enter your details, and fill your submission form

Step 6: According to IOCL, no fees is applicable for submitting the form online

Download the acknowledge receipt, and always keep your login credentials private

To be selected for the job, candidates need to appear for written exams. The exam is expected to be held on December 19. The IOCL said it will issue admit cards to applicants on December 9.

Out of the 527 vacancies, general category candidates can fill up to 253 seats, whereas Economically Weaker Section (EWS) applicants get 47 seats. For scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category candidates, 80 and 43 seats are reserved, respectively. OBC candidates get 104 seats.

For General and EWS candidates, the maximum age to apply for the apprenticeship is 24 years as on October 31. The age limit will be relaxed for the SC/ST and OBC applicants as per government guidelines.

