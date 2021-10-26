Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: Application Open for 1,968 Trade Apprentices, All You Need to Know

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has notified recruitment of various trade apprentices at its refineries in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip. As many as 1968 vacant seats have been announced for several trades and technicians apprentices. The application window has been activated on October 22 and will remain open till November 12.

Applications for the engagement of trade apprentices at IOCL are available on the official portal — iocl.com. Suitable candidates with relevant educational qualifications will be engaged in various technical and non-technical trades.

IOCL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a three years diploma in the relevant field from any recognised institute.

For trade apprentice (Accountant), the candidates must have completed a full-time graduate degree in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/college whereas for trade apprentice (Data Entry Operator), class 12 pass with skill certificate holder in `Domestic Data Entry Operator’ can apply.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the IOCL official portal

Step 2: Upon clicking on the relevant link, you will be redirected to a fresh webpage where you need to register yourself.

Step 3: Key in basic details like name, mobile number, and email id and create a password for subsequent logins.

Step 4: Once done, save the registration number sent to the registered email id/SMS for future reference/use

Step 5: Re-login to the portal and open the IOCL trade apprentice application form

Step 6: Fill in the remaining details, upload the required documents and submit

Step 7: Save a copy of the duly submitted application form for further use.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the qualifying examination and the Written test (of two hours duration) conducted by IOCL. The written test will be conducted featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option. The candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test for qualifying the selection process.

