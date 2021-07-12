Indian Oil Recruitment for Engineers Through GATE Score, Check Steps to Apply

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released applications for graduate apprentice engineers through GATE 2021 score. The aspirants can apply for the post through the official website of IOCL. IOCL will be recruiting engineers who belong to disciplines including civil, electrical, instrumentation, chemical, and mechanical. The last date for submitting the application forms is July 26.

All those who are willing to fill the application form must have an Aadhaar Card, valid mobile number, and email ID.

IOCL recruitment 2021: How to fill the application form?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website of IOCL

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink that reads ‘New Registration’ adjacent to ‘Recruitment of Engineers/ Officers and Engagement of Graduate Apprentice Engineers through GATE 2021’

Step 3: Fill the registration form. Make sure you accurately enter all information including GATE - 2021 registration number, mobile number, marks in GATE 2021, email ID, and other details

Step 4: Once done hit the ‘Register’ tab

Step 5: After successfully registering, go back to the homepage and click on the ‘Applicant Login’ tab

Step 6: Use your registered Email ID and password to log in and fill the form

Step 7: Attach all relevant documents and pay the fees

Step 8: Once done, take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your future reference

The selection process for the post will include group discussion, group tasks, and personal interviews. IOCL has said that those who have done or are doing BE/BTech in combined/ integrated disciplines/ inter-disciplinary subjects like Mechatronics/ Robotics etc are not eligible for applying to the post. The maximum age of the applicant should not be over 26 years as of June 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here