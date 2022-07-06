Indian Oil to Upskill 4 Lakh Employees in Retail Outlet Functioning, LPG Safe Handling

Indian Oil Corporation Limited along with SAMPARK, an e-learning platform has launched an upskilling programme on retail outlet functioning and LPG safe handling. It will be imparted online via workshops that will have modules made available in seven different languages. According to the firm, more than four lakh employees comprising of dealers, distributors, delivery boys, customer attendants, stockists and TT crew will get upskilled through this platform.

The e-learning content will be developed by NOVAC technology and will offer a slew of interactive training modules for several stakeholders comprising channel partners and employees, said the Indian Oil Corporation. The collaboration also extends to retail outlet dealers, customer attendants, retail outlet managers, lube stockists, secondary salesforce, LPG distributors, LPG delivery boys, tank truck crews, and Indian Oil officers, to name a few, added the firm.

Recently, the corporation has tied up with NOVAC technology solutions, a digital transformation and cloud solutions company to offer its employees a learning ecosystem through Novac’s digital learning vertical ‘Novac Learning’.

“NOVAC will focus on offering a learning experience by creating digital training modules that will also be made available in seven regional languages for the benefit of the target user segment,” claimed the press release by the firm.

This upskilling initiative aligns with Skill India Mission. Availability of learning modules related to retail outlet functioning and LPG safe handling etc in seven regional languages shall further enhance the reach of knowledge to the reseller network, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, C Mahesh, Director, NOVAC Technology Solutions, said, “This association will add to each other’s strength and revolutionize the e-learning landscape.” While K Arunan, CGM( Retail Academy), IOCL said, “Our association with Novac is gaining strength through unified thoughts of both the teams in working for the desired goals.”

