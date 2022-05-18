Indian Parents Spend Rs 20000 for Education in Govt Schools, Rs 47000 for Private: Survey

Parents in India spend approximately Rs 20,000 in a year on education in government schools. While parents of students in private unaided schools spend more than double, at Rs 47,000 on an average annually. These spends include- school fees, transportation and other expenses like infrastructure and classroom facilities, revealed a survey by Edtech company Schoolnet India Ltd.

Additional findings of the survey revealed that 6 per cent of parents spend between Rs 51,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on education in elite government schools like Kendriya Vidalayas, compared to 28 per cent of parents that spend similar amount for education in unaided private schools.

The survey titled ‘Understanding Indian School Education Spends Landscape’ was conducted in collaboration with PGA Labs on the overall spending on a child’s schooling and education in India among private and government schools. The data was recorded from 480 parents of students studying in government schools and 437 parents with children in private unaided schools (75 per cent attending “affordable”, “low-cost” or “budget” private schools).

Further, about 56 per cent of families with children in government schools spend less than Rs 15,000 annually on in-school expenditure. They spend an average of Rs 14,000 on after-school expenditure. This includes personal tutors, tuition classes, coaching for competitive examinations and more.

As many as 36 per cent of parents of students in private unaided schools spend more than Rs 50,000 on school education and 3 per cent of parents incur similar expenditures on supplementary education.

As part of the total expenditure on school education, 36 per cent of parents spend less than Rs 5,000 as tuition fees in government schools, and 12 per cent reported no spends at all. 60 per cent of parents of students in government schools incur these additional education costs by spending Rs 10,000 or more on supplementary education products.

“Over the last two years, we have seen a significant increase in the demand for digital learning solutions, both in-school and after-school. With this survey, we are able to understand the magnitude of lack of quality education in schools, evidenced by increasing adoption of and expenditure on after-school products,” said Arindam Ghosh, Head of Strategy, Schoolnet.

