Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment: Registrations Open for 1664 Post, 10th Pass Can Apply

The North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh division has invited applications for the post of apprentices. As many as 1664 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies between August 2 and September 1 on the official website of NCR.

The selected candidates will be placed for training in the designated trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various divisions, workshops within the NCR jurisdiction (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, and Jhansi workshop) for the year 2020-21.

Indian Railway apprentice recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 or equivalent (under 10+2 system) with at least 50 per cent marks. For welder (gas and electric), wireman and carpenter posts, applicants should have passed class 8 along with ITI (Industrial Training Institute)/ Trade Certificate.

Age limit: The age limit of candidates is 15 to 24 years.

NCR apprentice recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the NCR

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for apprentice recruitment 2021

Step 3: Next, register yourself by using a valid mobile number and email id

Step 4: Now, save the username, password and proceed to fill in the apprentice application

Step 5: Key in all the necessary details, address educational details carefully, and upload the documents in the specified form.

Step 6: Preview and submit the details. Pay the application fee of Rs 100 and download the confirmation page. Women/SC/ST/PWD candidates need not pay the application fee.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and ITI followed by a medical fitness test.

