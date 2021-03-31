Indian Railway is hiring for 1196 Apprentices Post, 10th Pass can Apply

Indian Railways has invited applications for the post of an apprentice. Vacancies are open at the West Central Railway, Kota, and North Central Railway, Jhansi. Interested candidates can apply at the regional website, www.mponline.gov.in. A total of 716 vacancies have been announced for WCR while 480 vacancies are available under NCR. The interested and eligible candidates can complete the registration process to apply for the vacancies on or before April 30 and April 16 respectively.

Application form closing date:

WCR - April 30

NCR - April 16

Applicants must have completed 15 years and must not exceed 24 years as of April 1. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to the reserved category as per government rules.Candidates must have passed the class 10 exam or equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. They must possess an ITI certificate issued by any NCVT recognised Industrial Training Institute in relevant trade.

All the interested applicants will have to register themselves at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ before applying to any of the recruitments. Once the registration is done, candidates will have to submit their application at mponline.gov.in. Those who are applying for Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment will have to pay the application fee of Rs 170.

The successful applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks secured by them in Class 10. The selected candidates will be further called for document verification and medical test. The merit list will be published at the website. No further mail or SMS will be sent to aspirants separately.

The selected aspirants will also get a stipend as instructed by Railway Board.

In case of any queries, applicants can contact the helpline of MPOnline Office at 0755-6720200.