Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 492 Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply

The Indian Railway will be hiring for 492 apprentice posts in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. According to the official notification, the recruitment process has started for various posts including Machinist, Electrician, Welder, Fitter, Turner, Painter, and A.C Mechanic. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts through the official website, apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date to apply for apprentice recruitment is October 3.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Any candidate who wishes to apply for the recruitment should have cleared ITI Examination (NCVT) and must have a final or a provisional certificate in the notified trades. They must have passed class 10 or any equivalent from a recognised board by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).

The candidates must have completed 15 years of age but they should not have completed 24 years, as of September 15, 2021.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website-apprenticeshipindia.org

Step 2 - Login and register with the details such as name, mobile number, and date of birth.

Step 3 - Upload all the required documents

Step 4- Download and take a print out of the form for any future reference

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection

Candidates do not have to give any written examination or interview/oral exam for selection in any of the apprentice posts. Engagement of Act Apprentices will be done on the basis of the merit list provided to the portal. The merit list is based on the marks obtained in the class 10 examination. If candidates get shortlisted for any of the posts, they will be informed about it via call letters, which will be sent on their respective mail ids.

