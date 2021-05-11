Indian Railway Recruitment: RITES Hiring 146 Apprentices, ITI Pass Can Also Apply

Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) is inviting applications for its apprenticeship training programme for 2021-22 session. Candidates with bachelor’s degrees, diplomas, and ITI graduates can apply for 146 vacant positions. Out of the 146 vacancies, 96 slots are for graduates, 15 for diploma holders, while those who are ITI pass-outs can fill up to 35 posts.

The application process is closing soon. The last date to apply is 12 May.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their discipline which will be released on the basis of marks secured. In case more than one candidate getting the same percentage of marks, then the older candidate will be given preference. Selected candidates who will undergo the apprenticeship training will also get the opportunity to get hired for regular employment, subject to their performance.

RITES Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates with minimum 60 per cent aggregate from a recognised university/institute are eligible to apply.

For candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, and PwD categories, the minimum marks needed are 50 per cent.

RITES Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates need to register with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in. The ITI certified candidates will have to first register themselves on www.apprenticeshipindia.org.

Step 2: After this registration, the candidates can proceed to fill a form

Step 3: Fill details, upload documents and submit

RITES Recruitment 2021: Salary

Graduates will get Rs 14,000 as a stipend, Rs 12,000 for those with diploma certificates, and ITI certificate holders will be awareded Rs 10,000 every month during the training.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here