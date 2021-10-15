Indian Railways is Hiring 2206 Trade Apprentices, 10th Pass Can Apply, No Exam Required

The East Central Railway, part of the Indian Railways has notified the engagement of trade apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961 at its various units/divisions. As many as 2206 vacant seats have been announced for this recruitment drive on the official website rrcecr.gov.in. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply for ECR apprentice recruitment 2021 on or before November 5 up to 5 PM.

“Applications complete in all respects should be submitted only ONLINE till 17:00 hrs of the closing date,” reads the official statement. Read on to know about the minimum eligibility criteria and application process for ECR apprentice recruitment 2021.

ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education: The applicants must have passed the class 10/matriculation examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent with at least 50% aggregate marks. An ITI certificate in relevant trades from a recognized institution is also needed.

Age limit: The minimum age must not be less than 15 years while the maximum age should not exceed 24 years as of January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for SC/ST applicants, three years for OBC, and 13 years for PWD candidates.

ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for ECR apprentice recruitment 2021 by following these steps:

Step 1: Candidates are required to apply online by visiting the official website of RRC (ECR) www.rrcecr.gov.in

Step 2: The application link for apprentice recruitment is available on the homepage of the ECR portal

Step 3: Candidates can click on the respective link and register themselves by filling in the required details

Step 4: Next, they will be required to upload the documents as asked and pay the registration fee of Rs 100

Step 5: Once submitted, they can download the ECR apprentice application form for future reference.

ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The merit list will be prepared by giving equal weightage to marks secured by candidates in matriculations and ITI examinations. The shortlisted applicants will be further called for certificate verification.

