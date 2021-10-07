Indian Railways is Hiring 4103 Apprentices Without any Recruitment Test, 10th Pass Can Apply

South Central Railway has invited applications for the engagement of 4,103 apprentices. Interested candidates can apply at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The online application form will be available till November 3 by 11:59 pm.

Candidates who have cleared Class 10 possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from the National Council of Vocational Training or the State Council of Vocational Training can apply for the apprenticeship. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks secured by them in both Class 10th as well as ITI exams. While there will be no written test or viva, the selected applicants will have to pass a medical exam.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Post-wise Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 4103 Posts

AC Mechanic - 250 posts

Carpenter - 18 posts

Diesel Mechanic - 531 posts

Electrician - 1,019 posts

Electronic Mechanic - 92 posts

Fitter - 1,460 posts

Machinist - 71 posts

MMTW - 5 posts

MMW - 24 posts

Painter - 80 posts

Welder - 553 posts

Indian Railways Recruitment: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: The candidates must be 10th passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% marks in aggregate. One needs to hold an ITI certificate in relevant trade from any institute recognised under the National Council of Vocational Training or the State Council of Vocational Training.

Age Limit: Applicants should have attained the age of 15 years and must not exceed 24 years of age as of October 4, 2021. However, age relaxations of up to 5 years would be given to SC, ST candidates and 3 years of age relaxation to OBC candidates.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The candidates can apply online on the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in. Here is a step by step process

Step 1: Candidates will be first required to register themselves on the official portal of SCR

Step 2: Once the registration is done, they can fill in the SCR apprentice application form

Step 3: Next, they will have to upload the required documents in specified size and format

Step 4: The last and final step includes payment of the application fee of Rs 100 and downloading of the confirmation page for further reference.

Selected candidates will be trained by the Central Apprenticeship Council. With each application, a fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. Candidates belonging to SC, ST categories and females are exempted from paying fee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.