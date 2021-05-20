Indian Railways is Hiring For 3591 Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply

Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell released a notification inviting applications for the post of electrician, electronic mechanic, carpenter, PASSA, welder, diesel mechanic, painter, pipefitter, plumber, draftsman, refrigerator AC mechanic, wireman, and stenographer, among others. There are a total of 3591 vacancies that have been announced.

Interested candidates can apply for the post online through www.rrc-wr.com. The Railway Recruitment 2021 application process will start from May 25 and will go on till June 24. The price of one application form has been fixed at Rs 100 for male candidates belonging to the unreserved category. Women and other candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Person With Disabilities category can apply for free.

Here is a list of division wise details of the vacancies:

Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25

HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ - 34

Once the online application process begins,follow these steps to fill the form:

Step 1: Search for www.rrc-wr.com through any internet browser

Step 2: You will find a link related to the application form on the homepage. Click it

Step 3: On being directed to a new page, you will see a form wherein you will have to fill in all your details. Make sure you enter all details accurately and attach documents required

Step 4: After hitting the submit tab, you will be asked to pay the application fees. If you are a female candidate or belong to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Person With Disabilities category, then you can select the relevant option as you do not have to pay any amount. Once this is done, you will get a confirmation

Step 5: Take a screenshot or print the successfully submitted form page for future reference

Raliway Recruitment 2021:Eligibility Criteria

Age: The candidate applying for any of the posts should be above the age of 15 years and should not be more than 24 years.

Education: He or she must have cleared the Class 10 exam in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board. The aspirant should have at least scored an aggregate of 50 per cent to be eligible for the post. Those applying for technical positions must have an ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT.

