Indian Railways Recruitment Open for 3591 Posts, Hiring Without Exam

The Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway, has invited applications for 3591 vacant posts. The recruitment process is on and candidates can send applications till June 24 at www.rrc-wr.com. This is a direct recruitment drive and no exam will be conducted to hire at these posts.

Selection will be based on the merit list which will be made on the basis of an average of the percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in both Class 10 and ITI examinations. In a situation where two applicants have the same marks, then the candidate who is older in age will be preferred.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Those belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay a sum of Rs 100 while the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Person With Disabilities will not have to pay any fees. Women applicants have also been exempted from paying the fees.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

A candidate from the unreserved category should be over 15 years but less than 24 years of age. For those belonging to Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe category the upper age limit is relaxable up to five years. For other backward class candidates, the relaxation up to three years in the upper age limit can be done.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25

HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ - 34

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

If you are interested and eligible for the post, here is how you can apply:

Step 1: Visit www.rrc-wr.com

Step 2: Click on the link related to the application form

Step 3: The form will open on a new page. Fill in your details carefully and hit submit tab

Step 4: Pay the fees according to your category through an online payment. Once done your form will be submitted

Step 5: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted form page for your reference.

