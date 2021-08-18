Indian School of Democracy Launches Course to Start Career as a Politician

Indian School of Democracy (ISD), New Delhi has launched a nine-month executive program titled ‘The Good Politician (TGP)’ for candidates who want to make a career as a politician

The leadership program is for those who aim to contest elections as sarpanch or councillor. A total of 50 participants from 14 states have been selected for the program.

During the course of the program, candidates will interact with several politicians including Atishi Marlena (AAP), Ram Madhav (RSS), Yogendra Yadav (Swaraj India), Sanjay Paswan (BJP), Sachin Rao (INC), etc.

Other guest faculty such Prof Rajeev Gowda (INC), Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Charu Pragya (BJP), Yamini Iyer (CPR), S Y Quraishi (Former, CEC), Rajni Bakshi (Journalist), Amitabh Beher (CEO, Oxfam), Dr Jaya Prakash Narayan (Lok Satta) will train the students.

“ISD’s work to nurture principled grassroots politicians, with the moral courage and imagination, is focused towards achieving sarvodaya. The cohort of The Good Politician will be contesting local elections in the coming 2-3 years and ISD aims to have a strong support system for them and not just end the program in nine months. We understand that the gestation period is long in politics and it will take a long term support system to enable our alumni in the current political system," said ISD.

