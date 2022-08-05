Indian Statistical Institute Offers Online PG Diploma in Applied Statistics, Anyone Can Apply

The Indian Statistical Institute has launched an online postgraduate diploma in applied statistics on Coursera. The course aims to build skills for a career in applied statistics and quantitative analytics. Learners will learn the statistical tools and concepts necessary to make data-driven decisions and advance their career in the fields of applied statistics and quantitative analytics.

Professionals working in applied statistics, official statistics, and data analytics-based roles, who want to advance their abilities to collect, manage, and analyze large data, and build analytical and statistical expertise can apply for the programme. Those who have completed bachelor’s degree in the relevant field can also apply. The last date to submit the applications is August 15.

The programme, which leverages expertise used by the Indian Statistical Institute to train the Indian statistical service officers, emphasises the use of real-world data, including data from governments and international organisations that are available in the public domain.

To begin with, learners will gain the necessary background for collection, visualization, and analysis of these data for solving real problems. As they advance through the programme, they will gain job-ready applied skills and develop experience with in-demand statistical data analysis tools in popular coding platforms like Python and R. They can also acquire skills needed to build, maintain, interpret and improve official databases useful for policy making.

The one year PG diploma starts with fundamentals and then tracks into two specialisations — official statistics and data analytics. Furthermore, it is built around official data systems, and learners will benefit from a 360-degree view into how these systems are built and used, and gain the diverse skills required to develop this understanding.

Through the course “learners will develop data analytics skills and ability to distill information and clearly articulate statistical findings while going through the foundations of applied statistics and the rigorous principles that guide statistical inference. The programme aims to prepare learners for roles that handle data analytics and applied statistics,” said Coursera.

