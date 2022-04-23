Indian Students Enrolling in Pakistani Colleges Will Not be Eligible for Employment in India: UGC, AICTE

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have warned Indian students against enrolling themselves in any college or educational institution in Pakistan. If they do so, they will not be eligible to find a job or pursue higher education in this country.

The joint advisory issued by the UGC and AICTE comes within a month of the higher education regulator warning Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China, saying it does not recognise “degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval.” The advisory against travelling to China for education came was issued after the Chinese government suspended all visas since November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan,” the advisory read.

It further added, “However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said that Indian students need to be advised to which institutions and countries they should travel for education so that they don’t land up with a degree which does not follow Indian regulations.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, that such public notices are issued in the interest of Indian students who wants to pursue higher studies outside the country. The UGC had issued an advisory in 2019 against studying in institutes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “In the recent past, we have seen how our students had to face difficulties because they could not go back to the foreign countries to continue their studies,” he said.

— with inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.