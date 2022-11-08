Indian students studying medicine in China-based universities might not be able to practice medicine in India. “Any student, who joins for clinical medicine program in China after November 2021 and fails to obtain a license to practice as a medical doctor in China, will be rendered ineligible to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination,” the Indian Embassy stated in an official statement.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has issued a comprehensive advisory to students planning to study medicine in China. The Embassy also apprised the Chinese authorities concerned and medical colleges with a request that they should ensure that all Indian students coming to China for clinical medicine programmes are educated, trained, and facilitated so that they can fulfill the above requirements of the National Medical Commission, India (NMC).

The Embassy also cleared a query on whether Indian students can work in Chinese hospitals in a capacity such as “assistant doctor” after completing their medical education in China but fail to obtain a medical practitioner license in China so as to enable them to earn a living and pay back education loans.

“The Embassy has formally approached relevant Chinese authorities to confirm the existence of such an option. The Embassy will share any information, when received from the Chinese side, in its social media handles,” said the release.

“The Embassy continues to receive queries from prospective Indian students as well as their parents regarding eligibility for Indian students who are pursuing clinical medicine programme in China to appear in the qualifying examination conducted by the National Medical Commission of India,” stated the press release.

“It has unambiguously stated in Clause 4(b) that foreign medical students must be “registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise, competent to grant the license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to a citizen of that country,” added the release.

The Indian Embassy also advised all prospective Indian students to refer to earlier advisories as well as relevant regulations of NMC before exploring options to study clinical medicine programmes in China.

“Prospective students/parents are advised to directly re-confirm all terms of reference of admission directly from the relevant University(ies) in China, before accepting such admission,” said the release.

