Indian Undergraduate Wins Prestigious Palantir Women in Technology Scholarship

Saloni Hajare, an Indian student studying computer systems engineering at the University of Sheffield, UK has been awarded the prestigious Palantir women in technology scholarship. Every year, ten students are chosen and invited to a professional development workshop that includes sessions and breakout discussions with Palantir’s engineers. Saloni will also receive a grant of £5,500 to support her education.

Commenting on her win, Saloni said, “I feel grateful I was able to receive this scholarship and get an opportunity to learn about careers in software engineering specifically, in a large organisation like Palantir. Being an international student, any monetary value that can support my education proves helpful. Along with the award, the experience of networking with like-minded students across the globe has been very rewarding”

She also added that the scholarship will motivate her to work hard and help her making informed decisions regarding her career choices. “Receiving the scholarship has opened my eyes to opportunities in the software engineering sector. I would like to make use of my modules to develop relevant skills and explore this sector more. Also, understanding, if I would like to pursue a career in software development, would help me make more informed decisions regarding module choices and my final year project."

The Palantir Women in Technology Scholarship supports and celebrates women who are beginning their careers in technology. It builds software that lets organisations integrate their data, their decisions, and their operations into one platform.

