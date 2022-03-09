Indian Women Smartphone Users Spend More Time on Education, Finance Apps: Survey

When it comes to spending more time online, Indian women are more keen on using education and finance applications which are supposed to be the male dominant space, according to a survey by Bobble AI. The data also revealed an exponential increase in the average time spent by the users on finance and education apps on a monthly basis. In February 2022, users spent an average of almost two hours per month on finance apps, and more than an hour per month on education apps even though their market share is considerably less when compared to other categories.

The female smartphone users are largely engaged in the finance and education sectors more than ever before, owing to their interest in investments and for making better informed decisions, the report adds. Higher engagement in the education sector can also be due to an increase in online classes/sessions.

The report focussed on women users for six key sectors — e-commerce, beauty, fashion e-commerce, health and fitness, finance, and education. The report is based on its over 50 million smartphone users’ in 640+ Indian cities.

The average time spent on other categories was 42 minutes for e-commerce, 19 minutes for beauty, 25 minutes for fashion e-commerce and 20 minutes for health and fitness.

Tabrez Alam, Chief Data & Strategy Officer - Data Strategies, Bobble AI, stated, " It’s truly delightful to see more women engaging in finance and education applications; this reflects the ground level change in Indian society where women are not just aware of their personality and lifestyle choices but they are equally concerned about their education, career, growth, financial planning & economic freedom. This report also brings out an amazing insight & incredible actionable data on rapidly changing women smartphone users’ consumer behaviour that is highly relevant and critical for brands targeting women to ensure its success. Thus, through Bobble AI, we are on a quest to offer data-backed analysis to brands and individuals so that they may comprehend general trends and experience agility in building equity and recognition among their relevant target audiences.”

When comparing the market share distribution of the two biggest e-commerce players for new female users acquired in February 2022, the reported revealed that Flipkart zoomed past Amazon by acquiring 65.6 per cent of the new female users over February while Amazon acquired 34.4 per cent.

