India's 75th Independence Day: 5 Books to Learn About The Country's Fight for Freedom

We are about to enter the 75th year of Independence this August 15. The day will be celebrated with great honour and pride by the entire nation. It marks the historic occasion as India secured independence from colonial rule after two hundred years of suppression under the Britishers. Many students, however, may not any idea how things changed in our favour and how Britishers were forced to decolonise India.

With the very special day around the corner, let’s get a good book to learn how our country accomplished such a remarkable feat. Here is a list of five books that will enlighten everyone about India’s struggle for Independence:

Partition of India: Why 1947?

The year 1947 marked a watershed moment in the history of South Asia. The independence of British India resulted in the formation of two sovereign states: India and Pakistan. Timing and causation are two crucial aspects of the Partition that are examined in this book by Kaushik Roy. The book outlines major debates and how they have evolved over time. The volume concludes with an evaluation of the events that led to the approval of the partition plan in 1947.

The Partition of India

The book by Haimanti Roy focuses on three aspects including the ‘clash of civilizations’ between Hindus and Muslims was not predetermined, partition was a long and complex process that lasted more than a decade rather than being limited to 1947 and there is no single framework for comprehending dislocation, rehabilitation, migration, and violence in Bengal and Punjab. The book weaves together the contextual backgrounds of violence, causality, loss, as well as nation-building.

A Republic in the Making: India in the 1950s

‘A Republic in the Making,’ by Gyanesh Kudaisya, explores India’s uncertain path in the years following independence. It provides insights into how India transformed in significant ways during those years in order to build itself a strong, democratic country while grappling with social and cultural diversity.

Indian Democracy

Suhas Palshikar’s book refers to India’s democracy as a “work in progress.” It highlights the central contradictions of Indian democracy. The book provides a long-term view of democracy and more recent challenges.

Roads to Freedom: Prisoners in Colonial India

The history of prisons and prisoners in colonial India is examined in this book. Mushirul Hasan’s publication focuses on the lived experiences of prisoners. It further investigates the concepts of politics, protest, and resistance during the first half of the 20th century. The book draws on a variety of sources, including records from the National Archives of India, native newspaper reports, memoirs, and more.

